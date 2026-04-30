Malakai Black AEW Return Unlikely After WWE Exit

Malakai Black’s immediate future with AEW is starting to come into focus following his recent WWE departure, and it does not sound like a return is on the horizon just yet.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there is little expectation within AEW that Black will be making his way back to the company in the near future. That said, a separate update from Sean Ross Sapp indicates the situation is not beyond repair, with no belief that ties between both sides have been completely severed.

Black previously competed in AEW from 2021 through early 2025, where he established the House of Black alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. His run began with a high profile feud against Cody Rhodes before transitioning into the darker faction based presentation that became a staple of his time in the company.

However, his exit was surrounded by reported tension. There were claims internally that some were frustrated with what was seen as a reluctance to take losses, along with ongoing injury concerns. It was also suggested that his relationship with Tony Khan was not particularly strong by the end of his tenure.

The latest update mirrors earlier comments from Dave Meltzer, who had also heard negative sentiment within AEW regarding a potential comeback. Adding to that, Shawn Dean publicly shut down speculation about a House of Black reunion with a blunt “No” response when asked online.

Black’s WWE release came on April 24 as part of the roster cuts that followed WrestleMania 42. His exit was part of a larger wave that included his wife Zelina Vega and more than 20 other talents. The release brought an abrupt end to his second run with WWE, which had started on the SmackDown episode following WrestleMania 41 roughly a year prior.