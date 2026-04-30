WWE NXT Broadcast Team Expands With Canadian TV Host And Sports Reporter

Emily Agard is officially stepping into a new role with WWE, confirming that she has joined the broadcast team for NXT.

Known for her work with Sportsnet, which previously partnered with WWE in Canada, Agard brings a strong background in sports media to the role. The network now carries TNA Impact programming on Thursdays, but Agard’s connection to WWE dates back further, including her involvement as a social media ambassador during the 2023 Elimination Chamber event in Montreal.

She shared the news with fans on social media, expressing her excitement about achieving a long-time ambition.

“Dreams do come true! SO excited and beyond grateful to be joining the @WWE broadcast team. If you know me, you know this has been a huge goal of mine and an absolute dream. I love wrestling. Cannot wait to dive right in. Let’s get to work! @WWENXT 🎤💪”

Agard has built her reputation as a television host with Sportsnet, where she fronts segments such as Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month. Away from the studio, she has also covered Toronto Blue Jays games and regularly discussed WWE content.

Her experience stretches across multiple major Canadian broadcasters, having worked with TSN, CBC, TVO, and Live Nation Canada. She is also a graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University, where she studied Radio and Television Arts.