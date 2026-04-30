Latest On AJ Lee’s WWE Status Following WrestleMania 42

AJ Lee’s return to the ring may have been one of the most talked about comebacks in recent WWE history, but it looks like fans will have to wait before seeing her again.

After stepping back into competition and competing at WrestleMania for the first time in over a decade, Lee’s latest run has now come to a pause. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there are currently no creative plans in place for her moving forward, and her recent stretch is considered finished for now. While the door has not been completely closed on another return, she is expected to be away from in ring action for the foreseeable future, with no confirmed timeline for when she might step back in.

Lee herself hinted at the break during the WrestleMania post show, where she spoke with Jackie Redmond and became emotional while addressing her next steps. She shared that she would be taking time away from wrestling, but reassured fans that it would not be permanent. No specific reason was given for the decision.

In the days that followed, Lee also took to social media to reflect on her comeback. She thanked Becky Lynch for working closely with her throughout their rivalry and expressed appreciation to the fans who continued to support her during her time away and upon her return.

Her comeback began in September after nearly ten years away from WWE. She made an immediate impact by teaming with CM Punk in her first match back, facing Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. That momentum carried into a singles program with Lynch, where Lee captured the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber.

The rivalry culminated in a high profile rematch at WrestleMania 42, where Lynch reclaimed the title, seemingly bringing Lee’s current chapter to a close for now.