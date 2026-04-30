Anna Jay Fires Back At AEW Exit Rumors Ahead Of Collision Return

Anna Jay is putting an end to the talk about her future in AEW as she prepares to step back into the ring this weekend.

The AEW star has been out of action since November 2025 but is now set for a return on this Saturday’s episode of Collision in Peoria, Illinois. She will step right into a major opportunity, challenging Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship.

In the lead up to her comeback, questions began circulating about her contract status and possible interest from WWE. During a recent Fightful YouTube stream, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about whether Jay might explore options elsewhere. He made it clear he could not confirm anything regarding her current deal with AEW.

Sapp also referenced earlier reports suggesting Jay had been unhappy about missing out on the Blood and Guts match and had pushed to be featured more prominently. He added that she had previously been “very clear that she had Shawn Michaels’ number and would use it if needed,” though no further detail was given. He noted that she would likely be someone WWE would have interest in bringing into NXT.

Anna Jay quickly responded once those comments made the rounds online and did not hold back.

“I don’t know where this information is coming from, and you don’t know what you’re talking about. Please shut up. See you guys on collision Saturday,” she wrote.

Speculation around her future had picked up in recent months following reports that her AEW contract could expire later this year. While she did not clarify exactly which claims she was denying, her response made it clear she is not entertaining the narrative being pushed.

With her return now confirmed and a title match already lined up, all eyes will be on how AEW positions her moving forward.