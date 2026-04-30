Kevin Nash Reacts To Hulk Hogan Documentary Edit As Director Responds

Kevin Nash has voiced frustration over how his interview was presented in Netflix’s Hulk Hogan documentary, and now director Bryan Storkel has addressed the criticism.

Storkel spoke about the situation during an interview with WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard while discussing Hulk Hogan: Real American. The four part series recently dropped on Netflix, chronicling the life and career of Hulk Hogan. The project includes appearances from Hogan himself, along with figures such as Cody Rhodes, Bruce Prichard, and Donald Trump.

Nash recently revealed that his interview, which lasted close to three hours, was reduced significantly in the final cut. He estimated that only around “30 seconds” made it into the documentary and claimed that one particular edit made it seem as though he was criticising Hogan rather than explaining how Hogan inspired his journey into wrestling.

Responding to that feedback, Storkel admitted he was disappointed to hear Nash’s reaction, especially given how much he enjoyed their conversation.

“A couple [people in the wrestling business have reached out]. Cody Rhodes reached out through someone else and said he loved it. I’ve been seeing other posts from people online. I saw that Kevin Nash wasn’t so happy, that headline,” Storkel said. “With him, I’m bummed because I’m like, ‘Man, he was such a good fking interview.’ And I say fking because he would say that a lot.

“I enjoyed his interview so much. And if I could have put a lot more of it in, I would have. He was the most fun to talk to out of almost any of them,” Storkel added. “I’m bummed that I wasn’t able to do more, but I think he also got more than 30 seconds of screen time. You use people where you can. And we had other stuff with him, but it ended up getting cut, unfortunately, but I loved talking to him.”

Storkel also acknowledged that there was plenty of material that could have stood on its own, but ultimately the documentary needed to stay focused on Hogan’s story rather than branching off into extended features on individual interviewees.

“His interview on its own would be great. Warner Herzog talking for an hour about Hulk Hogan and reading from The Illiad, comparing it to wrestling, his interview is incredible. There’s a few where I was [thinking] I wish you could just listen to that hour, but it wasn’t the Kevin Nash or Warner Herzog movie either, so you have to lean into the story points.”