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WWE Unveils First Look At SummerSlam 2026 Poster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2026
WWE Unveils First Look At SummerSlam 2026 Poster

WWE has revealed the official promotional poster for SummerSlam 2026, offering fans a first look at the major names set to headline the blockbuster event.

The company shared the poster across its social platforms, showcasing a stacked lineup that includes Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Penta, Becky Lynch, Oba Femi, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, and Trick Williams. The star power featured signals a strong push toward making this year’s show one of the biggest of the summer.

SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place across two nights on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This marks the second time the event will follow a two night format, continuing WWE’s move toward expanding its biggest shows in line with WrestleMania’s successful structure. Presale access for combo tickets is already underway.

Before attention fully shifts to August, WWE is building toward Backlash Tampa on May 9, where several high profile matches have already been announced.

Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu

Asuka faces IYO SKY in a heated singles match

Seth Rollins looks for payback against Bron Breakker following WrestleMania 42.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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