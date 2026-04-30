Zoey Stark Breaks Silence Following WWE Release

Zoey Stark has spoken out publicly for the first time since being released by WWE, offering a brief but telling update on where things stand for her.

Stark was part of a wave of 23 talent cuts announced last Friday. At the time of her release, she was still sidelined while recovering from significant knee injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Despite that setback, her latest message suggests she is already thinking about getting back in the ring.

Taking to X, Stark hinted that she has now been medically cleared and is simply waiting out her non-compete period before making a return.

“Man I miss wrestling. I guess I can wait 85 more days”

Stark originally signed with WWE in 2021 and quickly made an impact on the NXT brand before earning a call-up to Raw in 2023. During her time on the main roster, she aligned with Trish Stratus, backing her in a high-profile feud that included a clash with Becky Lynch at Night of Champions.

In mid-2024, Stark joined forces with Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler to form the Pure Fusion Collective. However, the group’s momentum was cut short following Deville’s injury, and the alliance never fully took off.

Her most recent WWE appearance came during a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the May 19, 2025 episode of Raw, which unfortunately ended with the injuries that kept her out of action until now.