WWE Files Trademark For Nox Raijin Name

WWE has filed a new trademark that could hint at another incoming name for its growing roster.

According to Fightful, the company submitted an application on April 28 for the term “Nox Raijin.” The filing falls under entertainment services, covering areas such as wrestling performances and distributing wrestling related content across digital platforms.

Right now, there is no official word on how the name will be used. Still, the expectation is that it could be lined up as a new in ring identity, possibly for a recent signing or a talent still being developed. WWE has been active in securing fresh names in recent weeks, including potential replacements for existing characters within NXT.

The official filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office includes a wide range of uses tied to WWE’s content output:

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

With WWE continuing to expand its talent pool and refresh character presentations, the purpose behind “Nox Raijin” should become clearer in the coming weeks.