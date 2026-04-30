NWA Powerrr Announces Full Card For Comet TV Debut Weekend



NWA Powerrr is set to launch on Comet TV this weekend, with back to back broadcasts scheduled for Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2. The promotion has now confirmed the full lineup of matches that will air across both shows as part of the rollout.

Friday’s episode will air at 10PM and will feature a stacked mix of championship action and Crockett Cup competition. NWA Women’s TV Champion Tiffany Nieves puts her title on the line against Gisele Shaw in what could be a major spotlight moment for the division. The Crockett Cup tournament also takes center stage with a chaotic four way match between Titans of Calamity, Devastation Reborn, Jack N’ Eddie, and Death Row Militia. The winners will move on to face Sins and Gains, with that winning team then advancing to take on The Immortals later in the night, making it a high stakes run through the bracket.

Saturday’s broadcast begins at 4PM and continues the Crockett Cup action with more teams looking to move forward. Country Gentlemen go head to head with The Colons, while Southern Six face Wrestling Machines in another key tournament clash. There is also singles competition on the card, including a Number One Contenders Match for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship as Damian Fenrer meets Mzry. Rounding out the show, Trevor Murdoch steps into the ring against Pretty Boy Smooth in a bout that could have implications beyond just bragging rights.

With two days of programming and multiple tournament rounds unfolding, NWA is loading up the debut weekend on Comet TV with meaningful matches and progression in the Crockett Cup.