WWE Using AI To Track Fan Reactions And Shape Storylines



New details have surfaced on how WWE is quietly integrating artificial intelligence behind the scenes, with early efforts already shaping how the company evaluates its programming and audience response.

A report indicates that TKO CEO Mark Shapiro revealed during an internal town hall that WWE has begun using AI-driven analytics to better understand its storylines. The technology is being used to track which angles and performers are connecting with audiences and where those reactions are strongest.

Shapiro explained that both Nick Khan and Paul Levesque are leaning on AI tools to evaluate fan engagement across different regions, helping the company refine multiple aspects of its business.

“Nick Khan and Triple H are using AI for storylines with the WWE. What’s resonating? What superstars are resonating? In what pockets of the country are they resonating? That helps us with, obviously, our content, our editorial, our creative, our mapping, our touring, and of course, maximizing revenue and getting our product out to the fans most in need of it.”

The use of AI is not limited to WWE. Shapiro pointed out that Ultimate Fighting Championship has already implemented similar technology for ranking fighters, showing how TKO is exploring data-driven approaches across both major brands.

Meanwhile, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer clarified that the rollout is still in its early phases. So far, the company has only conducted testing and pilot programs, with limited applications focused on consumer data insights and small enhancements to broadcasts.

AI has actually been part of WWE’s internal toolkit for some time. Previous reports noted that creative teams have used it as a support tool, particularly for research tasks such as tracking past matchups between talent. Leadership in this area has been guided by Cyrus Kowsari, with much of the implementation believed to be geared toward production rather than directly scripting storylines.

While still evolving, the growing role of AI suggests WWE is continuing to modernize how it builds and delivers its product, blending traditional storytelling with data-driven decision making.