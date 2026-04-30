Trey Miguel Shares Positive Injury Update

Trey Miguel is starting to turn the corner after what initially looked like a serious setback, and the latest update suggests his return may come sooner than many expected.

The TNA standout previously confirmed he suffered a broken patella during a dangerous Meteora spot at Rebellion, an injury that immediately raised concerns about a lengthy absence. Despite the severity of the moment, Miguel powered through and finished his match against Mustafa Ali, showing the resilience fans have come to expect from him.

Now, there is a far more encouraging update. Miguel recently checked in with his orthopedic specialist and shared a detailed breakdown of where things stand, revealing that the injury is not as bad as first feared and will not require surgery.

“I just wrapped up with ortho everything went well. It’s an undisplaced fracture, which means I won’t need surgery. As long as I keep my knee straight, it should be 100% again.”

That alone marks a huge shift in outlook, especially considering how damaging knee injuries can be for high flying performers. Avoiding surgery significantly shortens the recovery window and reduces the risk of long term complications.

Miguel also outlined the next steps in his rehab, confirming that physical therapy will begin soon and that he expects to get a clearer sense of his progress early in that process.

“I start PT in two weeks it shouldn’t take more than 2 to 3 sessions before I can self assess based on the pain level I’m experiencing and try to get my knee bending on my own.”

The most notable takeaway came when Miguel addressed a potential return timeline. While he admitted there is still work to be done, the estimate gives fans a realistic idea of when he could be back in action.

“They said they’re assuming it will probably be about 10 weeks before I can be well and back around in the ring. It will be three weeks this Saturday so I’ve still got a little bit of a journey ahead of me. But everything went smoothly today I got a small brace which feels smoother on my knee.”