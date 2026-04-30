Nikki Cross Teases Nikki Storm Return After WWE Release

New developments are pointing toward a possible return to a familiar identity for Nikki Cross following her recent WWE departure, as fresh trademark activity suggests she may be revisiting her roots outside the company.

Cross was part of the wave of releases that saw 25 WWE talents let go last Friday, including the rest of the Wyatt Sicks faction. The decision raised eyebrows among fans, especially considering how frequently she had been featured in various roles throughout her time with the company.

Not long after the news surfaced, trademark filings began to circulate under the name Best in the Galaxy Wrestling, LLC. Among the filings were “Nikki Storm” and “The Best In The Galaxy,” both of which are closely tied to her pre WWE career before signing in 2016. The move has sparked speculation that a return to that persona could already be in motion.

The Nikki Storm trademark was officially submitted on April 28 and outlines a wide range of uses tied to the name, including wrestling appearances, media work, and promotional content.

“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The filing also makes it clear that merchandising could play a key role in the revival of the name, with several product categories listed.

“Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks. Printed comic books; Printed graphic novels.”

In addition, a second trademark was registered for “The Best In The Galaxy,” a nickname that was synonymous with her earlier run. That filing includes similar language covering entertainment services and merchandise, further strengthening the idea of a full rebrand.

Fueling the speculation even more, Cross appeared to acknowledge the buzz online. After the filings became public, she shared a photo of herself wearing a Nikki Storm shirt along with a winking emoji, a subtle tease that quickly caught the attention of fans.