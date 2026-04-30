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Ric Flair Calls For Peace After Backlash Over Recent Comments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2026
Ric Flair Calls For Peace After Backlash Over Recent Comments

Ric Flair is attempting to draw a line under recent controversy, sharing a message that suggests he wants to move forward after facing criticism tied to his interviews and social media activity.

The latest development came on April 29, when Ric Flair addressed the situation directly. His comments follow a string of headlines that included remarks about Ludwig Kaiser, prior friction involving Jim Ross, and other statements that sparked backlash online. While Flair admitted to making incorrect assumptions, he also signaled that he hopes to turn the page despite the reaction.

“I Have Apologized, And I Have Retracted Statements. I Have Made Assumptions That Are Incorrect. I Acknowledge Everything That I Have Said. Can We Just Wake Up Tomorrow & Let Ric Flair Be Ric Flair. I Am 77 With A Heart Condition And Nothing Is Ever Guaranteed.”

Flair went on to address the criticism more broadly, pointing to the nature of online discourse while also defending the legacy he has built over decades in the industry.

“Let’s Just All Be At Peace! If You Look At Social Media, People Love To Attack Every Celebrity Online Without Using Their Real Name. I’m Ric Flair. Take Me For Who I Am. The People Who Know Me Know How Hard I’ve Worked My Entire Life To Achieve My Level Of Success. That Is Not Up For Debate.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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