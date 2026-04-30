MJF Fires Back At Carlos Silva Over TNA Booking Controversy

Tensions between AEW and TNA have flared following last minute booking changes during WrestleMania 42 week, and now MJF has weighed in.

Several TNA stars were originally set for high profile independent appearances, including crossover matches with AEW talent. Those plans were abruptly scrapped when TNA President Carlos Silva pulled the wrestlers from the shows, prompting backlash across the wrestling scene.

After Silva addressed the situation on Busted Open Radio, MJF did not hold back with his response. Posting just hours before the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion publicly called out Silva, writing, “I think it’s cool that you can just lie.”

MJF had been advertised to face Nic Nemeth at a Create A Pro event on May 1, while TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater was set to take on Ricochet at WrestleCon earlier in the month. Both matches were among those affected by TNA’s late decision.

During his radio appearance, Silva stood firm on the move, explaining that the call was made with the company’s best interests in mind.

“We’re gonna make decisions that are good for TNA. And we gotta protect TNA.”

The situation has only added more fuel to the ongoing tension between promotions, with fans now watching closely to see if further fallout develops.