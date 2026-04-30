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The Miz Pushes For Maryse Recognition As Miz And Mrs Return Talks Heat Up

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2026
The Miz Pushes For Maryse Recognition As Miz And Mrs Return Talks Heat Up

The Miz is putting the spotlight firmly on Maryse, making it clear her impact deserves far more recognition, while also hinting that fans may not have seen the last of their hit reality series.

Speaking in a recent interview, The Miz praised his wife’s legacy in WWE and opened up about the possibility of reviving Miz & Mrs, the fan-favourite show that offered a behind the scenes look at their lives.

The series, which spun out of Total Divas, followed the couple through family life, parenting, and their WWE careers. Across three seasons and 50 episodes, it built a loyal audience and helped cement their reputation as WWE’s It Couple.

Miz pointed out that Maryse thrived during a time when women were often given very limited opportunities on screen, sometimes only appearing for a minute at a time. Despite that, she still managed to create a memorable character and connect with fans in a lasting way.

He also credited her as the driving force behind the success of Miz & Mrs, before revealing discussions about bringing it back are already underway.

“Moving on to Miz and Mrs and the Intercontinental title run that we had, like man. She was the reason Miz and Mrs came about and the success of Miz and Mrs. And that, by the way, I feel like this is a great time to bring it back. Like, Maryse and I have been talking about it here and there, we just had a meeting over at CAA with our entire team. We’re all talking about it and literally our agents were sitting there and they go, ‘You know what, this is the magic right here.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ We were just bouncing off one another in a room and literally the entire room was just laughing the entire time about the stories we create. They’re like, ‘This is the magic, we need to bring Miz and Mrs back.’ We’re like, ‘We know. We know.’ So, it could happen, we don’t know with the landscape of television and where it is,” Miz said.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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