Darby Allin Survives War With Brody King To Retain AEW World Title

Darby Allin wasted no time proving his reign is built on grit, not comfort.

Just two weeks after dethroning MJF for the AEW World Championship, Allin stepped straight into another war on the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, defending against the imposing Brody King. Still feeling the effects of a punishing clash with Tommaso Ciampa, the champion refused to slow down and paid the price in a brutal fight.

From the opening bell, Allin gambled with a quick Coffin Drop, but King shut it down instantly and took control. Using his size, King ragdolled the champion with a German suplex and a crushing cannonball, coming close to victory with a Gonzo Bomb before Allin slipped free.

Allin answered the punishment the only way he knows how, with speed and reckless offense. An avalanche Yoshi Tonic nearly sealed it, but King survived and regrouped outside. The pace stayed relentless as Allin launched himself with a dive, only for King to absorb it and keep swinging momentum back his way.

The fight spilled to ringside where things escalated fast. King drove Allin through a table cover with a senton, leaving both men down. Moments later, they traded damage on the announce desk, with Allin firing back with another Yoshi Tonic and a suicide leg dive to stay alive.

Back inside, King trapped Allin in the Tree of Woe and blasted him with a cannonball before nearly ending it with a lariat. Still, Allin refused to stay down, kicking out again after another crushing shot.

The turning point came when King chased Allin outside. The champion exposed the concrete, baiting King into a charge that ended with the challenger crashing through the barricade after missing a cannonball.

Allin seized the opening. After a wild exchange, he countered into a powerbomb on the exposed floor and followed with a second rope Coffin Drop to the outside.

Both men barely made it back before the count. Allin struck first, landing a Coffin Drop, then immediately hitting another to finally put King away.

Against all odds, Darby Allin survived and walked out still AEW World Champion.

.@BrodyXKing almost took out one of our camera men by throwing @DarbyAllin out of the ring!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Vo2UUP6fJh , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026