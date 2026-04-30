MJF Pays Tribute To Chris Candido During AEW Dynamite Title Match

Maxwell Jacob Friedman may not have picked up the win on the April 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, but he still left a lasting impression that went beyond the result.

Challenging Kevin Knight for the AEW TNT Championship, MJF used the moment to deliver a subtle but meaningful tribute that longtime fans quickly picked up on.

MJF honored the late Chris Candido through his ring gear, continuing his trend of paying respect to influential names from wrestling’s past. The tribute added an extra layer to the match, showing that his performance was about more than just chasing gold.

Candido, known for the “No Gimmicks Needed” mindset, built his reputation across ECW, WCW, and WWE as a technically sharp and fundamentally sound competitor. His influence still resonates with wrestlers who value storytelling and ring psychology over high risk offense.

There are clear parallels between Candido and MJF, from their similar builds to their precise in ring style and ability to control a crowd without relying on spectacle. This made the tribute feel natural rather than cosmetic, as it reflected elements already present in MJF’s approach.

This is not the first time MJF has acknowledged wrestling history. He has previously drawn inspiration from names such as Terry Funk, Triple H, and Roddy Piper, weaving those influences into his presentation.

Kevin Knight ultimately retained the TNT Championship, but the match served as another reminder of how the past continues to shape the present. Even in defeat, MJF ensured that Candido’s legacy was part of the spotlight.