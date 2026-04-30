AEW Dynamite Sets New 2026 Attendance Record With Virginia Crowd

AEW Dynamite delivered a major success story this week, setting a new high mark for ticket distribution in 2026. According to WrestleTix, 5,283 tickets had been distributed just hours before the show began, comfortably surpassing the previous record set earlier this year in Winnipeg, which drew 4,554.

The updated figures also place this event ahead of other strong markets, including Orlando’s 4,153, while marking the best United States turnout for a Dynamite broadcast since Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2024.

“This is the highest Dynamite total of 2026, surpassing Winnipeg (4,554) and Orlando (4,153), and their best U.S. number (for a Dynamite) since Grand Slam: Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2024.”

With such a strong showing, the Virginia market has immediately strengthened its case as a potential destination for a future AEW pay per view. While nothing has been officially announced, numbers like these highlight the area’s ability to draw a significant live crowd for a weekly television event, which could influence future scheduling decisions.