The Butcher And The Blade Set For GCW Debut At Amerika’s Most Wanted In Los Angeles

AEW tag team The Butcher and The Blade are officially heading to Game Changer Wrestling, with their GCW debut locked in for June 27 in Los Angeles at the Amerika’s Most Wanted event.
The duo have been absent from in ring action in All Elite Wrestling since 2024, when they last competed alongside Kip Sabian against Mark Briscoe and The Hardys on the March 1 episode of AEW Rampage.
Fans looking to catch their GCW debut live can grab tickets this Friday at 10am through The UCC in Los Angeles, while the event will also be available to stream live on TrillerTV+.
GCW returns to LOS ANGELES and the UCC on Saturday, June 27th!, GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 30, 2026
Just Signed:
THE BUTCHER AND THE BLADE make their GCW Debut on 6/27 in LA!
Tickets go On Sale this FRIDAY at 10am!
GCW presents
Amerikas Most Wanted
Sat 6/27 - 8PM
The UCC - LA
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/kJApKctuE7
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