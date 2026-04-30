The Butcher And The Blade Set For GCW Debut At Amerika’s Most Wanted In Los Angeles

AEW tag team The Butcher and The Blade are officially heading to Game Changer Wrestling, with their GCW debut locked in for June 27 in Los Angeles at the Amerika’s Most Wanted event.

The duo have been absent from in ring action in All Elite Wrestling since 2024, when they last competed alongside Kip Sabian against Mark Briscoe and The Hardys on the March 1 episode of AEW Rampage.

Fans looking to catch their GCW debut live can grab tickets this Friday at 10am through The UCC in Los Angeles, while the event will also be available to stream live on TrillerTV+.