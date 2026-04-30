FTR Vs Copeland And Cage Turned Into I Quit Match At AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland are raising the stakes heading into AEW Double or Nothing 2026, as their clash with FTR now carries even more weight.

The challenge was originally issued by Copeland during the April 25 episode of Dynamite, where he made it clear that he and Cage were putting everything on the line. If they fail to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the legendary duo will walk away from tag team competition for good.

Now, that already high pressure situation has intensified further. It was confirmed on the latest episode of Dynamite that the match will officially be contested under I Quit rules, meaning one team must verbally submit in order for the bout to end.

With pride, championships, and the future of their partnership all at stake, the showdown is shaping up to be one of the most emotionally charged matches on the card.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is beginning to take shape with the following matches announced:

• AEW International Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• AEW World Tag Team Championship I Quit Match: FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

If Copeland and Cage lose, they must retire as a tag team



