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Triple H Thanks CM Punk Backstage Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 In Rare Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2026
Triple H Thanks CM Punk Backstage Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 In Rare Moment

Triple H took a moment ahead of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas to personally acknowledge CM Punk, highlighting just how far their relationship has come since Punk’s return to WWE.

After being away from the company for years, Punk made his comeback in 2023 and quickly re-established himself as a top name, even headlining WrestleMania in consecutive years. A newly released behind the scenes video from WWE offers a glimpse into the atmosphere leading into the event, including a notable exchange between Punk and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

The footage shows Triple H overseeing various elements of the WrestleMania production, including coordinating Superstar entrances, before crossing paths with Punk near the massive stage setup inside the stadium. The two shared a candid moment as they reflected on the scale of the show and what it represented.

“It’s a big f***ing deal, right? It’s because of you, man. Thanks for the house,” said Triple H. “It was a team effort, you know that. It always has been. Thank you, those are kind words,” responded Punk.

The interaction continued on a respectful note, with Triple H expressing his appreciation for Punk being back in WWE, while Punk made it clear the feeling was mutual.

“I’m happy to be here, you know that. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Their exchange marks a stark contrast to the tension that once defined their relationship, signaling a new era of cooperation between Punk and WWE leadership.

Punk went on to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 42 against Roman Reigns, where he ultimately dropped the World Heavyweight Championship.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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