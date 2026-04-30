Mark Henry Fires Back At Rob Parker Over Viral Anti Wrestling Comments

Mark Henry confronted Rob Parker during a recent appearance on The Morning Kickoff, pushing back on the host’s widely shared remarks about adult fans of professional wrestling. The exchange quickly turned into a spirited debate over entertainment, sport, and perception.

Parker’s comments originally gained traction after a segment on his show The Odd Couple, where he questioned why grown men remain invested in wrestling, likening it to childhood activities people typically outgrow.

“I can’t understand how grown men are still into wrestling. We all went to the zoo. We all went to the circus as kids, right? And at some point, you grow out of it. I just cannot get over how older guys who are sports fans, who watch the NFL, watch Major League Baseball, watch the NBA. They live and die for that stuff, but they have this soft spot for wrestling, walking around with the belts, going to a watch party at a sports bar. I need somebody to explain it to me, because I don’t understand it.”

When Henry joined the discussion, he began by recognizing Parker’s accomplishments as a journalist, including his time as the first Black sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, before shifting toward his response. Parker cut in before Henry could continue.

“Well before you attack me, I was going to say thank you very much. I appreciate it. It’s been an incredible road, 40 years. I’m very proud of some of the accomplishments and being able to help other people in the industry. So I appreciate that. Now, let’s get ready to rumble.”

Henry leaned into the debate by offering a historical perspective on wrestling’s place in American culture.

“You said you wanted to know. You said, ‘why? Somebody, tell me.’ Well, I’m somebody. I want to give you a little history lesson. You do realize that President Abraham Lincoln was a pro wrestler.”

He continued by referencing historical figures and wrestling’s long standing roots.

“As well as during the Civil War, Ulysses Grant and Robert E. Lee were meeting about peace treaties, and Ulysses Grant told Robert E. Lee, ‘hey, the way everything looks around here, we had wrestling last night.’ Wrestling is a part of Americana. It goes back to the early part of the 1900s and we take a lot of pride in the fact that we come from history.”

Henry then compared wrestling fandom to other popular entertainment franchises that audiences embrace despite knowing they are fictional.

“Are you a fan of like the Marvel Universe or DC or Star Wars, Star Trek, any brand, franchise of entertainment? I know Superman is not real, but I still love Superman. I know Black Panther is not real, but I’m entertained by it. I make replicas.”

Parker clarified that his criticism was not aimed at enjoyment itself, but at how wrestling is sometimes framed as legitimate competition.

“My only issue is when you talk about entertainment, you talk about TV shows, the difference is they don’t try to make it as if it’s a real competition. And it doesn’t mean that you don’t have athleticism. It doesn’t mean that you don’t work on your moves. There’s a skill that’s involved to do the things that you do in the ring. My biggest issue is blurring the lines and trying to make it like there’s some real competition, and we don’t know what’s going to happen at the end.”

To illustrate his point, Parker brought up a familiar exhibition example.

“You have never in your entire life had ESPN give you a Harlem Globetrotters Washington Generals score, and say, ‘yesterday the Harlem Globetrotters beat the Washington Generals for the 519th straight time by a score of 133 to 89.’ You’ve never heard that, because we already know that the Globetrotters are going to beat them every single game. So that is my only issue. At the end of a TV show, they don’t say that Will Smith won the show with his performance. They admire his performance. They love what he does. Why are you crowning people acting like they won, not for their athleticism, not for their moves, not for their skill, but actually like for the competition?”

He then expanded on why unpredictability is, in his view, the driving force behind traditional sports.

“The only thing that moves the needle in this country is live sporting events and national news. Live sporting events, because we don’t know who wins. Guess what games people don’t watch anymore? They don’t watch games that have already been determined, where they’re out for the night. We used to tape games because we didn’t know who won. Once you know who’s going to win the game, the appeal of it in sports isn’t the same. I’m not coming home to watch a replay of the Knicks and the Hawks playoff game if I already know before I get home that the game has already been won. Do you know what I’m saying?”

Henry responded by arguing that Parker’s view does not reflect how wrestling is presented today.

“You’ve been misinformed. Over the last 10 years, the pro wrestling industry has come out as being predetermined. It sounds like you feel like your education and your intellect is being assassinated, like these people have been living under a rock. These are not ignorant people that don’t know better. These are people that choose to look to pro wrestling. I’ve had Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, and your boss come to my shows because they wanted to see me.”

He also pointed to high level executives as part of the audience wrestling continues to attract.

“There’s a market for people like Jacob Ullman, who runs Fox, to be able to come and say, ‘hey, man, I enjoy the product. I like this. I think it’s great entertainment. It’s a good selling thing.’ I’m about making $1, and that’s what pro wrestling has become.”

Henry framed the disagreement as something rooted in outdated thinking.

“I have to still disagree with you that the war between athletes and academics is over, just like the Civil War is. And I want you to come into the new millennium. Like, let it go. The people that lied to you and told you that pro wrestling was a sporting event, and they offended you and they hurt your feelings, I feel bad for you. I went through this. Santa Claus is not real, too.”

Parker acknowledged the comparison while standing by his stance.

“And you know what? They should be able to enjoy Santa Claus and Christmas when they’re kids, and when they get older, they figure it out, and it’s okay. You don’t have to tell them. They figure it out at some point.”

Despite his criticism, Parker revealed he once followed wrestling closely as a child.

“When I see grown men in the airport with the wrestling belts and all that, I just, it’s shocking to me that you’re buying a $500 belt to walk around and acting as if you know your favorite wrestling. I grew up with wrestling. I was nine years old, growing up in New York, and I watched SD Jones get beat every single time. It used to drive me crazy. He dominated the entire match. And every time, at the last five seconds, he would get flipped over, and the referee would count him out in three seconds, and it would be all over. I was like, I just can’t believe SD Jones, Special Delivery Jones, who couldn’t win the match.”

He ended with a final jab aimed at adult fans who collect replica titles.

“You guys can take those fake belts back to the store and get your money back.”

The show’s host defended Henry’s championship as legitimate, prompting one last quip from Parker.

“Most of those other belts have a Pez dispenser attached to it on the side.”

Henry closed the exchange with a blunt response.

“Hey, you’re wrong, I’m right.”