Nashville Makes Major Money Move To Land WrestleMania 2028

Nashville is wasting no time making its case for WrestleMania 2028, and the money on the table is already grabbing attention.

Following earlier comments from Nick Khan about WWE’s long term WrestleMania planning, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Nashville, Tennessee has formally entered the race with a strong bid to host the event.

According to Alvarez, the proposal comes with serious financial backing and added incentives aimed at making the city hard to ignore.

“Nashville has put in a bid for WrestleMania 2028, .5 million dollars plus tax breaks.”

That lines up with Khan’s recent tease during a company town hall, where he suggested WWE already has plans in place and hinted that the 2028 location reveal will be a major moment.

“Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going to be for WrestleMania in 2028.”

Nashville has quietly built a reputation as a go to city for major WWE events, and this aggressive bid shows just how competitive the process has become. With WrestleMania bringing huge tourism revenue and global exposure, cities are willing to go big to secure it.

WWE continues to prioritize major stadium markets with strong financial offers, and Nashville has now made one of the first serious moves for 2028. With time still on the clock, more cities are expected to enter the mix, but this bid immediately puts Nashville in the spotlight.

If successful, it would further cement Nashville’s rise as a major hub for large scale events and bring one of WWE’s biggest weekends to the city.