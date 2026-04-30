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Reason Behind EVIL Starting In WWE NXT Instead Of Main Roster Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2026
Reason Behind EVIL Starting In WWE NXT Instead Of Main Roster Revealed

A major name from Japan has officially arrived in WWE, and his first appearance immediately shook up the NXT landscape.

EVIL made his debut during this week’s episode of NXT at the WWE Performance Center, stepping into the spotlight by confronting NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion interrupted the segment and presented D’Angelo with another Japanese war symbol, adding to the mystery after a similar item was delivered to the champion the previous week. Without saying a word, EVIL exited, but the message was clear that he has his sights set firmly on the NXT Championship.

The moment came during a chaotic scene for D’Angelo, who also found himself under attack from a returning Tavion Heights and newcomer Will Kroos. The segment quickly established multiple threats circling the title picture, with EVIL now positioned as a serious contender.

There was immediate curiosity about why EVIL debuted in NXT instead of joining WWE’s main roster, especially given his experience level. However, that decision reportedly came from EVIL himself, as he specifically asked to begin his run in NXT.

Interestingly, WWE has not officially confirmed what name he will compete under. Commentary simply referred to him as a very evil wrestler during the broadcast. His signing had been confirmed on April 24 after months of speculation following his exit from NJPW.

EVIL’s arrival ends a lengthy run in NJPW that began in 2011 and saw him evolve into one of the promotion’s most prominent figures.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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