TNA President Carlos Silva Defends Pulling Talent From Indie Shows Amid External Pressure

TNA Wrestling president Carlos Silva has responded to criticism surrounding the company pulling talent from previously approved independent bookings, explaining the decision was rooted in protecting the promotion amid growing external pressure.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Silva addressed the situation that led to several high profile matches being canceled despite earlier approval. That included Nic Nemeth vs. MJF at a Create A Pro event, as well as Leon Slater vs. Ricochet at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show.

“We’re gonna make decisions that are good for TNA. And we gotta protect TNA. And we’ve had some other folks come at us, and they’ve moved into our nights. They’ve made some decisions. They’ve tried to block us in arenas and venues. And that stuff’s real, and it’s out there. And it’s okay, because everyone’s got to make the decisions for their business. But we’re also just not gonna lie down and not make decisions that are good for our business. And unfortunately, sometimes, those decisions are tough. And we’re very thoughtful about them. And we try to do the best to make good when we have to make those decisions. And in the case of Nic and Leon and a few of the matches that had to get shut down, we tried to make good and make calls and take care of the business as best we could,” Silva said.

Silva did not name any specific promotions when referencing companies that have allegedly scheduled against TNA or attempted to interfere with venue availability.

Following the cancellations, WrestleCon confirmed that TNA covered travel and hotel costs for Slater after his match was removed. The fallout also sparked public reactions, with MJF openly criticizing the move, while Nemeth admitted he was deeply disappointed by how things unfolded.