WWE Unveils Zoe Hines, Niece Of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., In New Rookie Class



WWE continues to build for the future, officially welcoming another group of recruits to the Performance Center despite recent roster cuts. The company confirmed four new signings on Wednesday as part of its latest rookie class.

Among the newcomers is Zoe Hines, who brings a unique background both athletically and personally. She is the niece of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines. Hines previously competed in college softball at Boston College and also represented France on both the senior national team and its U22 squad. She attended WWE tryouts during SummerSlam weekend last year, with her signing later confirmed earlier this year by her uncle.

Joining Hines in this intake are three additional prospects from varied athletic backgrounds:

Alyssa Daniele, who participated in WWE’s January tryouts and has experience in modeling.

Garrett Beck, a former lacrosse player at Grand Canyon University who initially signed with WWE through its NIL program last year.

Nicholas Panicali, who played volleyball at Sacred Heart University before making the move into sports entertainment.

This latest group reflects WWE’s continued focus on recruiting athletes from outside traditional wrestling pathways as it develops the next generation of talent.