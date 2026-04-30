Montreal Reportedly Set To Host AEW Redemption Event

AEW is reportedly zeroing in on a host city for its rumored new pay per view event, Redemption, with fresh details pointing toward Canada as the likely destination.

According to Fightful Select, Montreal, Quebec is expected to stage the show, which is tentatively planned for July. The month currently has no AEW pay per view scheduled, making it a natural slot for expansion.

While no official venue has been confirmed, the Bell Centre is seen as the most probable choice given its size and status as a premier arena for major events. Based on AEW’s existing schedule, the company is set to run Boston, Massachusetts the week prior on both Wednesday and Thursday, placing Montreal within reasonable travel distance. That timing suggests either Saturday, July 18 or Sunday, July 19 as the most likely dates.

Initial reports about the potential addition of Redemption surfaced two weeks ago via Andrew Zarian on Wrestling Observer Live, sparking speculation about AEW increasing its annual pay per view count.

If finalized, Redemption would mark a milestone for AEW, bringing their yearly total to ten pay per view events for the first time. The company launched with three events in 2019, expanded to four in both 2020 and 2021, moved to five in 2022, then jumped to eight in 2023 before settling at nine across both 2024 and 2025. Historically, AEW has not scheduled pay per views in January or February, aside from Revolution in 2020.