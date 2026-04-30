Wife Of Bruno Sammartino Remembered After Death At Age 96

Carol Sammartino, the longtime wife of wrestling icon Bruno Sammartino, has passed away at the age of 96, with the news only recently coming to public attention.

The update surfaced following comments from her son Darryl, who shared details during an interview that was recorded last week and later gained traction online after being circulated on social media.

According to Darryl, Carol passed away on March 4 after spending roughly 16 months in a care facility.

She was married to Bruno for decades, with the couple tying the knot in 1959 and building a life together that included raising their three sons, David, Danny and Darryl. The family later grew to include grandchildren, and they remained based in Ross Township, Pennsylvania for many years.

Beyond their family life, the couple were also involved in charitable efforts, helping to support initiatives focused on providing food, shelter and essential services to those in need within their local community.

Reflecting on her final years, Darryl shared that her health had been declining following the loss of her son Danny, which came just months after Bruno’s passing in 2018.

“She slowly deteriorated,” Darryl explained. “She was suffering toward the end. She’s not suffering anymore which I’m very happy about. That’s it. Nobody deserves that.”