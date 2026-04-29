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New Faces Debut on WWE NXT Following Roster Changes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2026
New Faces Debut on WWE NXT Following Roster Changes

WWE reshuffled its roster on the April 28, 2026, episode of WWE NXT, introducing new talent following main roster call-ups. This felt less like a reset and more like a full reboot, akin to dealing a new hand of cards.

Here’s the full list of debuts and notable appearances:

  • EVIL - Made a striking entrance, interrupting NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo without uttering a word, simply handing over a cloth marked “WAR.”

 

  • Will Kroos - Debuted dramatically after a chaotic match, launching himself with a top-rope moonsault on D’Angelo.

 

  • Lizzy Rain - Debuted successfully as “The Maiden of Metal,” defeating Nikkita Lyons with an impressive finish.

 

  • Tristan Angels - Stole the spotlight by aiming for North American Champion Myles Borne, calling his shot before chaos erupted.

 

  • Kam Hendrix - Took advantage of the distraction, attacking Borne decisively.

 

  • Tate Wilder - Made a heroic save, showcasing his athleticism with a Shooting Star Press.

 

  • Mr. Iguana (Special Mention) - While appeared as if debuting, he has been part of NXT since 2025.

 

  • Tavion Heights (Special Mention) - Confused fans as he has been active since 2022, not debuting but reinventing himself.

The April 28 episode made it evident that NXT is not merely rebuilding; it's reloading. With fresh challengers emerging and alliances forming, the competition is intensifying for the brand's future.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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