New Faces Debut on WWE NXT Following Roster Changes

WWE reshuffled its roster on the April 28, 2026, episode of WWE NXT, introducing new talent following main roster call-ups. This felt less like a reset and more like a full reboot, akin to dealing a new hand of cards.
Here’s the full list of debuts and notable appearances:
The April 28 episode made it evident that NXT is not merely rebuilding; it's reloading. With fresh challengers emerging and alliances forming, the competition is intensifying for the brand's future.
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Fairfax, Virginia
Apr. 29th 2026
Tulsa, Oklahoma
May. 1st 2026
Peoria, Illinois
May. 2nd 2026
Omaha, Nebraska
May. 4th 2026
North Charleston, South Carolina
May. 6th 2026
North Charleston, South Carolina
May. 6th 2026