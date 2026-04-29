New Faces Debut on WWE NXT Following Roster Changes

WWE reshuffled its roster on the April 28, 2026, episode of WWE NXT, introducing new talent following main roster call-ups. This felt less like a reset and more like a full reboot, akin to dealing a new hand of cards.

Here’s the full list of debuts and notable appearances:

EVIL - Made a striking entrance, interrupting NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo without uttering a word, simply handing over a cloth marked “WAR.”

Will Kroos - Debuted dramatically after a chaotic match, launching himself with a top-rope moonsault on D’Angelo.

Lizzy Rain - Debuted successfully as “The Maiden of Metal,” defeating Nikkita Lyons with an impressive finish.

Tristan Angels - Stole the spotlight by aiming for North American Champion Myles Borne, calling his shot before chaos erupted.

Kam Hendrix - Took advantage of the distraction, attacking Borne decisively.

Tate Wilder - Made a heroic save, showcasing his athleticism with a Shooting Star Press.

Mr. Iguana (Special Mention) - While appeared as if debuting, he has been part of NXT since 2025.

Tavion Heights (Special Mention) - Confused fans as he has been active since 2022, not debuting but reinventing himself.

The April 28 episode made it evident that NXT is not merely rebuilding; it's reloading. With fresh challengers emerging and alliances forming, the competition is intensifying for the brand's future.