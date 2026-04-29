Former NJPW Star EVIL Debuts in WWE NXT Confronting Tony D’Angelo

WWE surprised fans on April 28, 2026, with former NJPW star EVIL's dramatic debut on WWE NXT. Appearing in a “lights out” moment, he confronted NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo in the ring.

The segment began with D’Angelo addressing the crowd, asserting his status as a consistent force amidst roster changes and referencing a mysterious box he viewed as a warning.

Suddenly, the arena went dark. When the lights returned in blue and purple shades, EVIL emerged, confirming speculation about his WWE debut. He stood silently in the ring while the crowd chanted his name. EVIL handed D’Angelo a rolled-up cloth, revealing the same symbol from last week’s mystery box, signaling his intent for the title.

THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! ? pic.twitter.com/Yk0p8Iapof, WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2026

As EVIL exited, Tavion Heights attacked D’Angelo from behind, followed by another unidentified individual performing a moonsault, leaving D’Angelo laid out.

This unexpected debut raises questions about EVIL’s future in WWE, particularly regarding his name. Commentators hinted at his original name during the segment.

During his NJPW career, EVIL achieved significant success, becoming a double champion at Dominion 2020 and NJPW's first triple champion, along with winning the New Japan Cup and multiple tag titles.