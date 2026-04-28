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WWE Raw Climbs To Number 4 Globally On Netflix For April 20 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
WWE Raw Climbs To Number 4 Globally On Netflix For April 20 Episode

WWE Raw’s latest viewership figures are now available for the April 20, 2026 episode, and the numbers show only slight changes from the previous week.

According to data released by Tudum, the April 20 edition of WWE Raw ranked number four globally and number five in the United States for the week. The show recorded 3.3 million global views, marking an increase from the April 13 episode, which brought in 2.9 million.

That jump represents a 13.8 percent increase week over week, helping the show move up one spot globally from fifth to fourth, while its U.S. ranking remained unchanged at number five.

Looking at the year over year comparison, the same week in 2025 saw Raw draw 3.6 million global views on April 21. The 2026 figure of 3.3 million reflects a decrease of 8.3 percent. In terms of rankings, Raw improved globally from fifth to fourth compared to last year, but dropped in the United States from third to fifth.


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