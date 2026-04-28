×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H’s WWE Future Was Under Internal Scrutiny Before New Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
Triple H’s WWE Future Was Under Internal Scrutiny Before New Deal

Despite Paul Levesque securing a new long term agreement with WWE, fresh insight suggests his future as Chief Content Officer was not always as secure behind closed doors as it appeared.

While Nick Khan recently confirmed during a TKO Group Holdings town hall that Levesque will remain in his role for the foreseeable future, internal conversations within WWE reportedly painted a more uncertain picture in the lead up to WrestleMania 42.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live on April 28, Bryan Alvarez revealed that discussions about Triple H’s position were taking place internally, not just among fans online. According to Alvarez, the debate was not rooted in criticism of Levesque’s creative direction, but instead focused on repeated late changes coming from outside influences.

“Sometimes there will be some things that are booked and fans won’t like it, and then they’ll try to get this traction going that maybe we need to replace Triple H. I will say that this year, leading to WrestleMania, unlike previous years when fans were discussing it, it was a topic of conversation in WWE leading up to WrestleMania 42.”

Alvarez stressed that the concern was not about performance, but about how much control Levesque truly had, especially with key creative shifts happening close to showtime. One example included Pat McAfee being added into the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, reportedly due to TKO involvement.

“I want to make it very clear, the people discussing this within WWE were not discussing this in the sense that, ‘We think he’s doing a horrible job, we need him to be replaced.’ It was being discussed specifically because so much stuff was being done at the last second by people outside. The decision to bring in Pat McAfee, the decision to insert him into the storyline, the thing with Jelly Roll, I heard about it prior to that as well with other things that had come from above.”

That uncertainty led to broader internal questions about leadership confidence and creative control.

“It was just kind of, there was a feeling that perhaps these people keep getting involved, and why would they keep getting involved if they have so much faith in this guy? And there were people who thought, ‘I don’t know if this guy’s gonna be around at this time next year.’”

With Levesque now officially tied to a new multi year deal, those doubts appear to have been settled for the time being.

“Turns out he ends up getting his deal extended, so he will be around. But there was a discussion point that, ‘This may not be his thing for a long period of time, it could be over soon.’”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 28th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fairfax, Virginia

Apr. 29th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

May. 1st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Peoria, Illinois

May. 2nd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska

May. 4th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy