Triple H’s WWE Future Was Under Internal Scrutiny Before New Deal

Despite Paul Levesque securing a new long term agreement with WWE, fresh insight suggests his future as Chief Content Officer was not always as secure behind closed doors as it appeared.

While Nick Khan recently confirmed during a TKO Group Holdings town hall that Levesque will remain in his role for the foreseeable future, internal conversations within WWE reportedly painted a more uncertain picture in the lead up to WrestleMania 42.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live on April 28, Bryan Alvarez revealed that discussions about Triple H’s position were taking place internally, not just among fans online. According to Alvarez, the debate was not rooted in criticism of Levesque’s creative direction, but instead focused on repeated late changes coming from outside influences.

“Sometimes there will be some things that are booked and fans won’t like it, and then they’ll try to get this traction going that maybe we need to replace Triple H. I will say that this year, leading to WrestleMania, unlike previous years when fans were discussing it, it was a topic of conversation in WWE leading up to WrestleMania 42.”

Alvarez stressed that the concern was not about performance, but about how much control Levesque truly had, especially with key creative shifts happening close to showtime. One example included Pat McAfee being added into the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, reportedly due to TKO involvement.

“I want to make it very clear, the people discussing this within WWE were not discussing this in the sense that, ‘We think he’s doing a horrible job, we need him to be replaced.’ It was being discussed specifically because so much stuff was being done at the last second by people outside. The decision to bring in Pat McAfee, the decision to insert him into the storyline, the thing with Jelly Roll, I heard about it prior to that as well with other things that had come from above.”

That uncertainty led to broader internal questions about leadership confidence and creative control.

“It was just kind of, there was a feeling that perhaps these people keep getting involved, and why would they keep getting involved if they have so much faith in this guy? And there were people who thought, ‘I don’t know if this guy’s gonna be around at this time next year.’”

With Levesque now officially tied to a new multi year deal, those doubts appear to have been settled for the time being.

“Turns out he ends up getting his deal extended, so he will be around. But there was a discussion point that, ‘This may not be his thing for a long period of time, it could be over soon.’”