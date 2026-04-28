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Sheamus Reveals Edge’s Final WWE Match Almost Didn’t Happen

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
Sheamus Reveals Edge’s Final WWE Match Almost Didn’t Happen

Sheamus has looked back on sharing the ring with Edge in what turned out to be the WWE Hall of Famer’s final match for the company, revealing the bout almost never happened.

The match took place on August 18, 2023, in Toronto, with uncertainty surrounding Edge’s future at the time as his contract was nearing its end. While it was strongly hinted that it could be his farewell appearance, nothing had been confirmed heading into the night.

Speaking on OTB Football, Sheamus explained that plans were initially heading in a different direction before things shifted late in the process.

“I loved it. It actually wasn’t going to happen. We pitched it and it didn’t look like it was going to come to fruition because there were a couple of other things going on. I guess, his final match was supposed to be against maybe Damian Priest. That’s what I heard. I don’t know for sure. That all changed and it ended up being me and him. At the time, we didn’t even realize it was going to be his last match. He was trying to figure out what he wanted to do. It was a match we never had. It was great, so easy, and so much fun. It was in Toronto, the crowd was insane. Beth Phoenix and his daughters were there. It was awesome,” he said.

The contest marked the first time the two longtime stars had faced each other in a singles match, adding an extra layer of significance to the moment. The electric Toronto crowd and the presence of Edge’s family at ringside made the night feel even more special in hindsight.

Just a couple of months later, Edge would make the jump to AEW, debuting under his real name, Adam Copeland, and beginning a new chapter in his career.

Meanwhile, Sheamus is currently out of action as he recovers from a shoulder injury.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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