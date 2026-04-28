Injury Update On Stephanie Vaquer And Talla Tonga

Fresh details have emerged regarding the status of both Stephanie Vaquer and Talla Tonga, with new information shedding light on their recent absences.

Vaquer was written off television during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw following a backstage attack involving Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. During the segment, Perez drove a piece of equipment into Vaquer’s shoulder, leading to commentary later confirming she suffered a second degree AC sprain and would be sidelined for the time being.

According to Bryan Alvarez of f4wonline.com, the injury is genuine and believed to be the same sprain referenced on the broadcast. However, there is still no clear indication as to when or how the injury originally occurred.

Vaquer’s most recent in ring appearance came at WrestleMania 42, where she was defeated by Liv Morgan.

In a separate update, Talla Tonga’s absence from recent programming has also been clarified. He has not appeared since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 17 edition of SmackDown. With multiple roster cuts taking place around the same time, his absence led to speculation about his status.

Alvarez has since confirmed that Tonga is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury. Despite the setback, he is expected to make his return in the near future.