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WWE NXT Premium Live Events Moving To The CW In New Multi Year Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
WWE NXT Premium Live Events Moving To The CW In New Multi Year Deal

WWE has locked in a major broadcast expansion for its developmental brand, with a new agreement that will see NXT’s biggest events move onto network television alongside its weekly show. The deal further strengthens NXT’s presence on The CW and marks a notable shift in how fans will be able to watch the brand’s marquee specials going forward.

The CW Network and WWE issued the following press release…

THE CW NETWORK ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST RIGHTS TO WWE® NXT PREMIUM LIVE EVENTS IN MULTI-YEAR DEAL

Network Will Air 20 NXT Premium Live Events Over Next Several Years, Including Stand & Deliver, The Great American Bash, Deadline & Vengeance Day

NXT Premium Live Events Join NXT Weekly Shows Live on The CW Every Tuesday, Bringing All NXT Programming Together Exclusively on the Network

BURBANK, CA (April 28, 2026) – The CW Network and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced all NXT Premium Live Events (PLEs) will now air exclusively on The CW. Beginning with The Great American Bash later this summer, The CW will broadcast 20 PLEs in their entirety live on both coasts over the next several years, including Stand and Deliver, Deadline, and Vengeance Day. With the addition of NXT PLEs to The CW’s lineup, the network is now the exclusive home for all NXT programming – which showcases WWE’s hottest up-and-coming Superstars – also airing weekly live NXT installments every Tuesday night. WWE will continue to produce all PLEs.

“WWE NXT has energized our Tuesday nights by consistently delivering a loyal and passionate fanbase to The CW every week,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “Adding WWE NXT Premium Live Events to our schedule is a natural fit, providing one broadcast destination for audiences to watch all their favorite Superstars, storylines and championship matches.”

The CW entered a five-year deal with WWE in October 2024 to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in the show’s history. Its broadcast television debut delivered the largest audience for the program since October 2023 and was The CW’s #1 telecast of the year among adults 25-54 and 18-49. As the exclusive home of NXT, The CW airs 52 live weekly events throughout the season every Tuesday night from 8:00-10:00pm ET/PT. NXT programming features a stacked roster of up-and-coming talent including NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice.

“The CW has played an integral role in raising the profile of our up-and-coming Superstars, and we are excited to bring NXT Premium Live Events to broadcast television for the first time ever,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Several WrestleMania 42 participants were developed under the NXT banner, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. Led by Michaels, NXT on The CW has showcased the rise of several ascending WWE Superstars, including Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Je’Von Evans, and Sol Ruca.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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