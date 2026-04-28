Nick Hogan Teases Possible Wrestling Future After Years Of Interest

Nick Hogan has not ruled out stepping into the wrestling ring, while also opening up about the emotional experience of watching the recent Netflix documentary focused on his father, Hulk Hogan.

Speaking during the bonus edition of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Nick addressed long standing curiosity about whether he might one day follow the same path that made his father a global icon. He admitted the idea has always been in the back of his mind and suggested he would be open to the opportunity if it ever became real.

“Oh my goodness, you never know. I bounced around here and there and knock the ring rust off every now and again. I’ve been attracted to it my whole life. So, I will say I’m in a pretty darn good shape right now and it’s not unfamiliar territory. So, if the time ever comes or if the opportunity ever presents itself, I would absolutely welcome that,” Nick said.

Alongside talk of a possible in ring future, Nick reflected on Hulk Hogan: Real American, which debuted on Netflix on April 22. He described the project as something deeply personal that captured sides of his father the public rarely got to see during his career.

“That was the point of this project was for people to understand how dynamic of a person he is. And I say that a lot is that, you know, the character was dynamic. He was a good guy, he was a bad guy. And there’s all these different nuances to the character. But as a person, you know, he was equally as dynamic, if not more. He was everything that you see as Hulk Hogan, but he was also a terrific human being. And he was so good with people, and he took time with everybody that wanted to talk to him. And he spent so much time putting goodwill into the community. And he did so many things for children with illnesses and the Boys and Girls Club. And I think that he really pulled back the curtain on a lot of that part of him for this documentary,” Nick said.

He also provided an update on the long delayed Hulk Hogan biopic, confirming that despite previous setbacks and uncertainty, the project is still not completely off the table.