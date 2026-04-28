Parker Boudreaux Crowned First Ever OPW Global Champion In Australia

Parker Boudreaux has added a new milestone to his career, capturing gold in Australia as part of the debut of a brand new international wrestling concept. The former WWE and AEW name was crowned the first ever OPW Global Champion during the April 26 event in Melbourne, marking the official launch of the Global League Wrestling initiative.

Boudreaux took to social media shortly after the event to react to the moment, writing, “And just like that, history is made once again. The BFD becomes the FIRST-EVER OPW Global Champion.”

The Global League Wrestling concept has been years in the making, with belt creator Colin Nguyen revealing it was a six year project aimed at reviving the feel of the classic Crumrine style Big Gold Belt and putting it back into active competition. The vision behind the title is to showcase top talent from around the world outside of WWE, with the championship set to travel across multiple countries and promotions.

Plans are already in place for the title to be defended across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and both North and South America, all under an open invitational format designed to highlight a wide range of talent on a global stage.

The first event took place at OPW’s Sunday Showcase in Melbourne, with MCW playing a role in bringing the concept to life. Boudreaux, who previously gained attention during his time in NXT due to his standout look and presence, now holds the distinction of being the inaugural champion as the title begins its international run.