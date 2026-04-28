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Jacob Fatu Confronts Roman Reigns in Thrilling WWE Raw Finale

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
Jacob Fatu Confronts Roman Reigns in Thrilling WWE Raw Finale

Jacob Fatu made a major statement by attacking Roman Reigns during the main event of WWE Raw. The show concluded with a face-off between the two, following Fatu's challenge for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash.

Reigns expressed his belief that the new title was created to undermine him, asserting his superiority as a champion. He urged fans to recognize his title as legitimate.

Fatu responded passionately, stating that he didn’t need more time to reflect on his challenge. He conveyed his hunger for the title, emphasizing his twelve years of hard work while Reigns enjoyed success with the Bloodline. Fatu credited Solo Sikoa as the only one who believed in him.

In a heated exchange, Reigns dismissed Fatu's claims, implying that granting him the title shot would be nepotism, and noted his role in bringing Fatu to WWE. This led Fatu to snap, attacking Reigns using the Tonga Death Grip and shoving him down. He mockingly tossed the title belt onto Reigns before leaving the ring. By the end of the confrontation, Reigns conceded to Fatu’s title shot.

WWE Backlash is set for May 9th at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, and will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the US and Netflix internationally. You can see the card for the show here.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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