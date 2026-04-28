Injury Angle Involving Stephanie Vaquer Unfolds on WWE Raw

An injury angle unfolded on Raw featuring Stephanie Vaquer. The former Women’s World Champion was attacked upon arriving at the arena by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who shoved an equipment box into Vaquer's shoulder. Liv Morgan then grabbed Vaquer by the hair, declaring that the championship now belonged to her.

Later in the show, Michael Cole reported that Vaquer sustained a second degree AC sprain in her shoulder from the attack and will be sidelined “for a bit.” Vaquer's last match was at WrestleMania, where she lost the Women’s World Championship to Morgan, who celebrated her victory on last week's Raw. Morgan's celebration was interrupted by Sol Ruca, leading to a match where Morgan won with help from her former friend Zaria. It was announced on Monday that Ruca will sign her Raw contract on next week’s episode, confirming her role on the red brand.