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Missing WWE Fan Found Dead During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
Missing WWE Fan Found Dead During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

A wrestling fan who went missing during WrestleMania 42 weekend has been found dead. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Clark County coroner's office announced on Monday that Mark Izard, 43, died on April 18 at the 1730 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South between East St. Louis Avenue and Oakley Boulevard. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.

Izard, who hailed from the United Kingdom, was last photographed taking a picture with WWE star Natalya during her book signing on April 16. He was last seen the following day after leaving SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena. His absence from his scheduled flight back home raised concerns as he had not been in touch since.

On social media, PerchedTopRope shared a missing poster featuring Izard that gained traction, with Natalya also amplifying the post. “We’re very sad by this outcome. RIP,” she posted. “I did not know Marc, but my friends remember seeing him at WWE World. My heart breaks for his family. He came to the USA to have a good time at WrestleMania and sadly passed away. May he Rest In Peace.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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