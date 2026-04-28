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Fans Chant 'We Want Kairi' at WWE RAW Days After Her Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
Fans Chant 'We Want Kairi' at WWE RAW Days After Her Release

The April 27 episode of WWE RAW in Laredo, Texas saw the crowd voice their feelings as chants of "We Want Kairi" erupted during a pivotal women’s match. This occurred just days after Kairi Sane's release, making the moment more significant.

During the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and IYO SKY, fans interrupted with chants that reignited a storyline left unresolved due to Sane's exit on April 24. The atmosphere intensified as Asuka interfered, drawing attention away from the match.

Backstage, frustration was noted among staff, given that Sane's departure occurred while she was intricately involved in an ongoing narrative. The #WeWantKairi hashtag trended online shortly afterward.

Despite the uproar, immediate changes appear unlikely, with PWInsider reporting Sane has returned to Japan, complicating any quick return. Lynch managed to retain her title amidst the chaos, but the impact of the crowd's reaction remained profound, showcasing the lasting love for Sane's character as fans continue to rally for their “Pirate Princess.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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