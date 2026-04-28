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WWE Backlash Announces First Three Matches

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 28, 2026
WWE Backlash Announces First Three Matches

WWE Backlash is shaping up with three exciting matches. In the main event of Monday’s Raw, Roman Reigns confronted Jacob Fatu, urging him to unite the family. Fatu, claiming he didn't need time, demanded the title, expressing that he was brought to WWE by Solo, not Reigns or The Usos. Fatu then attacked Reigns, applying the Tongan death grip before departing. Reigns managed to inform Fatu he would see him at Backlash on May 9 in Tampa.

Additionally, IYO SKY will face Asuka. SKY, who challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental title, was thwarted by Asuka's interference. Asuka later vowed to teach her former pupil one last lesson at Backlash, asserting that SKY is not ready for her.

In the opening segment, Seth Rollins blamed Bron Breakker for his WrestleMania loss to Gunther. The two exchanged heated words, with Rollins challenging Breakker for a match at Backlash and questioning his standing in the wrestling family dynamic.

Confirmed matches for WWE Backlash on May 9:

  • World Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu
  • Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
  • IYO SKY vs. Asuka


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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