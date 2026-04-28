Ric Flair Apologizes to Ludwig Kaiser and Wishes Him Success

Ric Flair recently expressed regret for comments made about Ludwig Kaiser following a confrontation. Last week, he claimed he was blackballed by WWE for threatening Kaiser over the phone, which he linked to conflicts involving his daughter Charlotte Flair and Kaiser's then-girlfriend Tiffany Stratton. Flair mistakenly referred to Kaiser's age and was surprised to find out he was still active in wrestling, particularly in Mexico.

In light of this, Flair took to social media to apologize, stating, “I never implied that you couldn’t work, or didn’t have talent. I actually understand that you are doing really well with the Undertaker’s promotion.” He acknowledged Undertaker's role as a producer in AAA, where Kaiser performs as El Grande Americano.

Flair elaborated, “I am sorry that I got upset. I am naturally very protective of my daughters as I am sure as you grow older, you will be too. Continued success! I apologize for anything I said about you personally. It was not about your professional skill which I have heard is very good.”

Kaiser is scheduled to compete against Original Grande Americano (Chad Gable) in a mask vs. mask match on May 30 at Arena Monterrey.