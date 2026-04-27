Luca Crusifino Announces Retirement from Wrestling

Luca Crusifino, born Roman Macek, has announced his retirement from professional wrestling following his release from WWE. In a heartfelt message on X, he expressed gratitude to his fans and mentors, stating that the decision to retire was challenging but necessary.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this chapter of my life. Being a part of the WWE has been a dream ever since I was a child. Getting the chance to live out my dream in front of the world is something I’ll never take for granted. To the fans … thank you for every cheer, every boo, every moment of support. You made this journey unforgettable.”

He continued with appreciation for the friendships formed, stating, “I am forever grateful for the friendships that I made along the way. From talent, to coaches, to the creative team, to every single person I came in contact with at the performance center … thank you! Thank you for pushing me, believing in me, and sharing the ring with me. I’ve learned more than I can ever put into words and met some of the greatest people that will be friends for life.”

He confirmed, “As of today, I’m officially stepping away and retiring from professional wrestling. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s the right one for me.” Crusifino emphasized that this is not a farewell but the end of an incredible chapter, adding, “What an amazing last 4 years and don’t worry about me … I’ll figure it out. And, no, I’m not joining OnlyFans. With love, Roman Macek (Luca Crusifino).”

Crusifino was among nearly 20 stars released by WWE, including talent from the main roster and NXT. He signed with WWE in 2022, making his NXT debut in 2023 as part of The D’Angelo Family, led by Tony D’Angelo, until July 2025. His last WWE match occurred on the March 20 edition of Evolve, teaming with Tate Wilder.