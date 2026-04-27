Motor City Machine Guns Confirm WWE Release And Promote New Project

The Motor City Machine Guns’ departure from WWE is now confirmed, and the duo wasted no time turning the moment into something entirely different.
Following reports of their exit, Chris Sabin addressed the situation directly on April 27, 2026. Rather than expressing frustration or disappointment, Sabin acknowledged the news and quickly redirected attention elsewhere.
“Yup, they released us. Anyways, check out our band GRPPLNG here’s a link to pre order our 4 song EP. Love you all.”
His response immediately set a laid back tone, making it clear there is no sense of panic and that his focus has already shifted beyond WWE. Alex Shelley followed up soon after, keeping things just as relaxed with a brief reply to Sabin’s post: “lol. Josh.”
With both men now officially finished with WWE, their reaction suggests they are not viewing the release as a setback. Instead, they are already moving forward and using the spotlight to highlight their next venture outside of wrestling.
lol. Josh., @Lx $helley (@AlexShelley313) April 27, 2026
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