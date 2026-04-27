Vince Russo Questions Who Really Controls WWE Creative

WWE’s internal power structure is back under the spotlight following fresh comments about who truly controls creative, and Vince Russo is not buying the official narrative.

Speaking on his podcast, Russo pushed back on claims made by Mark Shapiro that TKO has full authority over WWE creative. Based on what has been shown publicly, Russo argued that the reality looks very different, pointing directly to how Paul Levesque is portrayed in creative settings.

“But it's really weird because recently Mark Shapiro said that TKO is 100% in control of creative. Is that the feeling you get when you watched Unreal? When you watch Unreal and you watch that boardroom and you watch that creative meeting, Triple H is no doubt the guy in charge. They are sitting there pitching Triple H and they are sitting there hoping and praying for the approval of Triple H.”

Russo then questioned whether Shapiro’s comments were entirely genuine, suggesting there could be a layer of protection involved when it comes to how leadership is presented publicly.

“So when Mark Shapiro says this , and let's be honest, man, Mark Shapiro has said a lot of things where he has literally talked out his ass , but when he says, ‘We're 100% in charge of the creative,’ to me, my knee-jerk reaction to that is they're protecting Triple H.”

He also floated the idea that Shapiro may have been referring more to celebrity involvement than the week to week direction of WWE programming.

“That's what it sounds like on the surface, but is he talking about from a celebrity point of view when he talks about we control the creative? Is he talking about, you know, the Pat McAfee, the Jelly Rolls, the ISO speeds and these type of people that they are incorporating or they are injecting into the business? Is that what he's talking about?”

Russo’s criticism did not stop at creative control. He also took issue with how prominently Levesque has been featured in WWE branding and promotion, arguing that it risks creating tension behind the scenes.

“Guys, you have to understand in freaking wrestling when you are in a power position or a position of management, you just do not put yourself in front of the boys, bro. That is going to create huge, huge issues, man. You always put the boys first. The boys are the reason why you're making money.”

“But for Triple H to put himself out there in front of everything, bro , to me, that was a mistake.”

He pointed to major promotional campaigns, including WrestleMania marketing, where Levesque appeared front and center despite no longer competing in the ring.

“When you're putting yourself on freaking billboards and video games and you're all over the WrestleMania ads , think about that, bro. This guy was front and center in the WrestleMania ads. Are you wrestling, bro? Are you in the main event? What, man? You think people are buying tickets because you run this company?”

Russo closed by framing the situation as ego driven rather than business focused.

“There's no business sense coming out of that. That is 1,000% ego, bro. That is getting yourself over.”