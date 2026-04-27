Kairi Sane WWE Release Update After Fan Backlash

Kairi Sane’s WWE departure is now looking final, with no indication that the company plans to reverse course following last week’s wave of releases.

A new update from PWInsider notes that Sane’s release remains in place despite the strong fan push online calling for her return. The report also states that she has already traveled back to Japan, making any immediate appearance on Raw highly unlikely.

Before her exit, Sane was involved in a developing storyline alongside Asuka against IYO SKY. That rivalry had been building in recent months, particularly after SKY aligned herself with Rhea Ripley, a move that created tension and helped fuel the ongoing conflict.

Sane’s journey in wrestling began in 2011 with Stardom, where she first trained and developed her in ring style. She initially signed with WWE in 2017, spending time in NXT before moving to the main roster and teaming with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors. After stepping away in 2021, she made her return in 2023 as part of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai, Bayley and IYO SKY.

Following the group’s split, Sane and Asuka refocused on tag team competition and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in November. Their reign lasted 55 days before dropping the titles in January to the team of Ripley and SKY.

In the aftermath of her release, IYO SKY shared a message of support for Sane, while fans quickly rallied behind her with the hashtag WeWantKairi gaining traction across social media.

Sane is among several notable names let go, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Apollo Crews, Santos Escobar and Zoey Stark.