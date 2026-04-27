Jim Cornette Blasts Melania Trump In Explosive Social Media Exchange

Jim Cornette has sparked backlash after firing off a blunt response to First Lady Melania Trump on social media, escalating a political exchange that quickly drew attention online.

The situation began when Melania publicly criticized late night host Jimmy Kimmel and called on ABC to take action following a monologue she took issue with.

Posting from her official account, Melania condemned Kimmel’s comments and urged the network to step in.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy, his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Cornette did not hold back in his reply, quote posting her statement and delivering a strongly worded response.

“Your husband Shitler’s hateful lies are meant to divide our country. It’s not comedy, your husband and his criminal regime have made us a sick country. People like your shit husband shouldn’t be able to ruin the lives of we who were too smart to vote for him. Also fuck off.”