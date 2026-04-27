WWE Raw Preview For April 27 2026 Confirmed Matches, Start Time And How To Watch

WWE Raw on April 27 is shaping up to carry major momentum as the road to Backlash continues, with several key names set to take center stage.

Roman Reigns is expected to address the challenge laid down by Jacob Fatu after last week’s interruption during his championship celebration. The confrontation instantly raised the stakes heading into Backlash, and all eyes will be on how Reigns responds to the bold callout.

Joe Hendry will make his presence felt in a different way, as he is scheduled to hold a live concert following confirmation of his arrival on the roster. His performances have a reputation for drawing attention and chaos, so it would not be a surprise if things do not go entirely to plan once he takes the spotlight.

Becky Lynch is also advertised for the show after reclaiming the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42 with a victory over AJ Lee. With Backlash fast approaching, the focus now turns to who may emerge as her next challenger.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins will open the show as fallout continues from his recent clash with The Vision. Penta is set for a non title match against Rusev, while tag team action will see Bayley team with Lyra Valkyria against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Advertised lineup for WWE Raw on April 27, 2026:

- Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu

- Seth Rollins opens the show

- Joe Hendry live concert

- Becky Lynch returns

- Penta vs Rusev

- Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez