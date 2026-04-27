Nikki Bella Return Timeline After Injury Setback



Nikki Bella is already looking ahead to her next chapter, and her WWE return could arrive sooner than many expected.

After missing WrestleMania 42 due to a serious ankle injury, Nikki has now shared her most direct timeline yet for getting back in front of fans. Speaking on the April 27 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, she reacted to the announcement of Night of Champions 2026 and hinted that June is firmly in her sights if recovery continues as planned.

“Hopefully I will get to see you all in June. They just announced Night of Champions is going to be happening in June, so fingers crossed that still goes. But obviously, I’d love to see you all there.”

The injury itself was no minor setback. Nikki later confirmed she tore, sprained, and fractured her ankle, requiring surgery just weeks before WrestleMania. The late change saw Paige step in to team with Brie Bella, with the duo going on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Away from the ring, Nikki also opened up about how her outlook on relationships has evolved. She admitted she is no longer drawn to the stereotypical “extremely hot” type, instead prioritizing personality, humor, and charm above all else.

“Would I date a funny, charming, kind of cute older guy? Well, definitely older, I don’t mind older, depends on what kind of older. I’d date any type of charming, kind of guy, but honestly, even when you’re kind of cute, when you’re funny and charming, you come off as super cute.”

She didn’t hold back when explaining the shift in mindset either.

“As you know, sometimes the super extremely hot guys will be narcissists, so I’d rather have kind of cute.”

That perspective ties into boundaries she has previously discussed following her split, particularly when it comes to protecting her personal life and her son. While she is open to dating, she made it clear that trust and time will be essential before anyone becomes part of her inner circle.

Looking further ahead, Nikki is already thinking about her long term WWE future beyond in-ring competition. Rather than stepping away entirely, she revealed a strong interest in transitioning into an authority figure role on television.

“What I love about this one, I can do this, not being in the ring. There was a lot of talk about it on X, like, should they change the general managers? I would love to be a general manager at one point.”

She even pinpointed exactly where she sees herself fitting in.

“After in-ring stuff, I’d love at some point to be a general manager for Raw. When I saw all that talk and someone put me as the GM for Raw, I was like, I like that, I actually like that.”